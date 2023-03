Wet Wipe Maker Europack Hits RON75M Turnover in 2022

Wet Wipe Maker Europack Hits RON75M Turnover in 2022. Europack Media, a Constanta-based manufacturer of baby wet wipes, founded by Romanian entrepreneurs, ended 2022 with RON75 million turnover, up from RON70 million in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]