In 2023, Bento targets 46.7 million lei in revenues and a net profit of 9.3 million lei

In 2023, Bento targets 46.7 million lei in revenues and a net profit of 9.3 million lei. Bento, Intellectually Curious (BVB: BENTO), a Romanian entrepreneurial company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, specialized in the development and implementation of software solutions and the provision of IT and Cloud infrastructure services, targets operating revenues (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]