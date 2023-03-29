Jorge Araya to coordinate BAT’s business in Romania and 12 other countries

Jorge Araya to coordinate BAT’s business in Romania and 12 other countries. Jorge Araya will take over the position of BAT Romania general manager and director of the newly formed South-Eastern Europe Area, the company announced. He will replace Fred Monteiro, formerly director of the Central Europe South Area in BAT and general manager of BAT Romania, who has been (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]