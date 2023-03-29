Fortech, a GlobalLogic company Featured as Leader in the IAOP® 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 List
Mar 29, 2023
Fortech, a GlobalLogic company Featured as Leader in the IAOP® 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 List.
For a second time, the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®) named Fortech, a GlobalLogic company, among the world's best outsourcing service providers on the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® list. A “Rising Star” in the 2021 Global Outsourcing 100® list, the software provider (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]