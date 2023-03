Romanian Madrigal Choir kicks off 8-city Easter tour

Romanian Madrigal Choir kicks off 8-city Easter tour. The National Chamber Choir "Madrigal - Marin Constantin" holds the national Easter tour "Holy Week" between March 29 and April 13, in eight cities across Romania. The nine extraordinary performances of "Holy Week," conducted by Anna Ungureanu, principal conductor, and Cezar Verlan, secondary (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]