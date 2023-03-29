Former Bucharest Airport executives investigated for influence peddling, bribery

Former Bucharest Airport executives investigated for influence peddling, bribery. Two former directors of the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB) are being investigated by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in a case where they are suspected of helping certain companies illegally extend their contracts for renting commercial spaces at Otopeni Airport. The National (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]