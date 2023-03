Andrei Popa Appointed GM Of Building Materials Division Etex Building Performance For Romania And SEE Region

Andrei Popa Appointed GM Of Building Materials Division Etex Building Performance For Romania And SEE Region. Belgian-held drywall products maker Etex Building Performance (Siniat and Promat Romania) announces the appointment of Andrei Popa to the position of general manager for Romania and the Southeast Europe (SEE) region. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]