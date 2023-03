Knauf Insulation Invests EUR135M In New Mineral Wool Plant In Tarnaveni

Knauf Insulation Invests EUR135M In New Mineral Wool Plant In Tarnaveni. Knauf Insulation, one of the largest insulation materials manufacturers, part of Germany’s Knauf Group, has started the construction of a new factory in Tarnaveni. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]