OTP Bank: Romania’s Economic Growth to Slow Down in H1, Rebound in H2

OTP Bank: Romania’s Economic Growth to Slow Down in H1, Rebound in H2. Romania’s economic growth will slow down in the first half, following a decline in household spending, investments and the compression of the export growth rate, but has solid prospects of a later rebound and will reach 2.8% by the end of the year, OTP Bank analysts (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]