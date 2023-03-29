Hidroelectrica Envisages 8.5% Lower Net Profit, Of RON3.6B, But 27.8% Higher Revenue, Of RON11.6B, In 2023

Hidroelectrica Envisages 8.5% Lower Net Profit, Of RON3.6B, But 27.8% Higher Revenue, Of RON11.6B, In 2023. Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania and a company that is preparing to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, expects a net profit of RON3.66 billion in 2023, down 8.5% on the year, and revenue of RON11.63 billion, up 27.8% from the 2022 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]