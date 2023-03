Deloitte Romania Assisted Grupo Bimbo With Entry On Romanian Market Via Acquisition Of Local Leader Baker Vel Pitar

Deloitte Romania Assisted Grupo Bimbo With Entry On Romanian Market Via Acquisition Of Local Leader Baker Vel Pitar. Deloitte Romania has assisted Mexican bakery company Grupo Bimbo, the global leader in the market, with the acquisition of the local leader baker Vel Pitar from U.S. private equity fund NCH Capital. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]