SIF Oltenia Sells Its 29% Ownership Stake In Turism Felix In RON44.5M Deal

SIF Oltenia Sells Its 29% Ownership Stake In Turism Felix In RON44.5M Deal. The Bucharest Stock Exchange registered Wednesday afternoon (March 29) a Deals transaction with 143.75 million shares of hotel company Turism Felix (TUFE.RO), owner of Baile Felix resort tourism compound. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]