Knauf plans EUR 135 mln investments in Romanian factories

Knauf plans EUR 135 mln investments in Romanian factories. Knauf Insulation, an insulating materials producer part of the Knauf Group, has started the construction of a new factory besides the one purchased last year in Târnăveni, Mures county, which is to be completed and put into operation in 2024. The total investment in Târnăveni amounts to over EUR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]