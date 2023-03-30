Romanian authorities reportedly calculate EUR 120 mln supplementary tax for OMV Petrom

Romania's tax collection agency calculated, following an inspection carried out at OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), a contribution owed by the oil and gas company to the Energy Transition Fund larger than that calculated by the company itself and decided that a RON 582 mln (EUR 120 mln) differential (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]