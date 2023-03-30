OTP Bank: Romania's economy to gain momentum in H2 as inflation falls

OTP Bank: Romania's economy to gain momentum in H2 as inflation falls. The growth of the Romanian economy will slow down in the first half of this year, driven by subdued household consumption, investments and lower external demand, but the country's economy will later recover and grow by 2.8% over the whole year, according to a research report by OTP Bank. After (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]