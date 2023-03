Top Ten Banks in Romania Increased Assets by 5% to 56% in 2022

Top Ten Banks in Romania Increased Assets by 5% to 56% in 2022. The ten largest banks by assets in Romania increased their assets at different paces in 2022, going from 5% to 56%, while the net assets of the entire banking system increased by almost 10% to a record RON701.4 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]