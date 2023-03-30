Colliers: Houses and apartments in Romania are 34% more expensive than in 2015



The local residential market has become more attractive to tenants than to owners 29 March 2023: Housing prices have risen by an average of 38% across the European Union from 2015 to 2021. Romania has seen a 34% increase, the lowest in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region, compared... (...)