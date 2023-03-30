Romanian president promulgates law providing tax benefits for digital nomads

Romanian president promulgates law providing tax benefits for digital nomads. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis signed into law the bill that clarifies the tax regime for digital nomads. Thus, foreigners coming to Romania for a longer period of time and using technology to perform their jobs remotely will benefit from tax breaks. They will be exempt from paying income (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]