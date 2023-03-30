PwC CEO Survey: Half of Romania’s Executives Expect Growth in Revenue in 2023

PwC CEO Survey: Half of Romania’s Executives Expect Growth in Revenue in 2023. Half (52%) of the chief executive officers in Romania are confident about an increase in the revenue of the companies they run in the following year, but at the same time a quarter believe their organizations will not survive ten years from now if they continue as they are today and do not make (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]