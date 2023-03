Santierul Naval Orsova Closes EUR2.5M Shipbuilding Contract

Santierul Naval Orsova Closes EUR2.5M Shipbuilding Contract. Shipbuilder Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO), which makes river ships, has notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of the signing of a EUR2.46 million contract with Dutch-held Rensen-Driessen Shipbuilding. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]