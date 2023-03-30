Filip & Company Assisted Octavian Radu and Inform Lykos in Setting Up Postal and Courier Service Holding Company
Mar 30, 2023
Filip & Company Assisted Octavian Radu and Inform Lykos in Setting Up Postal and Courier Service Holding Company.
Law firm Filip & Company assisted on the one hand, Inform Lykos, part of AUSTRIACARD Holdings, a provider of digital security solutions and business process management outsourcing services and, on the other, businessman Octavian Radu in partnering to establish a holding company that took over (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]