98th KFC Restaurant in Romania Opens in Giurgiu Shopping Park

98th KFC Restaurant in Romania Opens in Giurgiu Shopping Park. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), which holds the franchise for the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, has notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange about the opening of a new KFC restaurant, its 98th in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]