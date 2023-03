BCR Prepares to Sell BCR Chisinau to Republic of Moldova’s Victoriabank

BCR Prepares to Sell BCR Chisinau to Republic of Moldova’s Victoriabank. BCR has signed an agreement with Victoriabank – one of the largest in the Republic of Moldova, controlled by Banca Transilvania and EBRD, for the sale of the entire stake in BCR Chisinau. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]