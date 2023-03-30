Bucharest mayor: Real-time information on public transport, available on Google Maps
Mar 30, 2023
Bucharest residents or tourists using public transport in the Romanian capital can now get real-time information about their bus or tram on the Google Maps app, mayor Nicusor Dan announced. The application calculates the best route to the final destination, including metro and/or train options. (...)
