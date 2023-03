Analysis: Cybersecurity Job Postings In Travel And Tourism Industry Up 54% YoY In 2022

Analysis: Cybersecurity Job Postings In Travel And Tourism Industry Up 54% YoY In 2022. Cybersecurity job postings managed to remain stable and even surged by 54% year-over-year in 2022, according to an analysis by leading data and analytics firm GlobalData. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]