Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com

Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com. With all the hype around the AI-powered ChatGPT and its latest version, GPT-4, we decided to try it out and see what it knows. After all, some say that such tools could replace journalists in the years to come and we wanted to see what we’re up against. :) For starters, we were curious what (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]