Job fair in Cluj-Napoca: Over 1,200 vacancies aimed for future grads, coming to BTarena. The Cluj County Agency for Employment (AJOFM) partnered up with several Cluj-based high schools and universities for the Jobs and Career Orientation Fair. Held at BTarena, Cluj-Napoca, on April 6, the event will pair potential employees and future graduates with over 25 employment agencies and