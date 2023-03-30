Romanian businessman to launch e-learning platform following EUR 1.8 mln investment

Romanian businessman to launch e-learning platform following EUR 1.8 mln investment. After selling all HoReCa operations, including the company that owns the Spartan franchise, Romanian businessman Stefan Mandachi decided to invest exclusively in online education tools. As part of this plan, he will launch a new e-learning platform, mentorMag, with an investment of EUR 1.8 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]