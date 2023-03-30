Romgaz Signs Contract With Duro Felguera For Completion Of Iernut Power Plant Development

The Board of Directors of Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz's (SNG.RO) has approved the conclusion of a procurement contract with Spanish group Duro Felguera for the "completion of works and commissioning of the investment objective: the development of the Iernut power plant (...)