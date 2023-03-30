Agroland Business System Opens Two New MEGA StoresAgroland Business System (AG.RO), the Romanian retail, agriculture and food entrepreneurial group which owns the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, has expanded its Agroland MEGA network to 23 units across Romania after opening two new (...)
Nuclearelectrica Makes RON108M Term Deposit With CEC BankNuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) placed with state-run lender CEC BANK a term deposit in the amount of RON107.6 million, the company informed its shareholders and investors via a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday (March (...)
HCLTech marks fifth anniversary in Romania with major expansion plansTo hire 1,000 people in next two years, partner with local universities HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced plans to expand its operations in Romania and hire 1,000 more people in the country in the next two years. HCLTech, which completed five years of successful operations (...)