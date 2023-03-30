CEE Attorneys/Boanță, Gîdei și Asociații advised Aplast Wood Industry in the transaction through which the company sold a 12,500 sqm logistics space to Viva Toys



CEE Attorneys/Boanță, Gîdei și Asociații advised Aplast Wood Industry in the transaction through which the company sold a 12,500 sqm logistics space to Viva Toys.

CEE Attorneys/Boanța, Gîdei si Asociații advised Aplast Wood Industry, a portfolio company of the CEE Special Situations Fund managed by EMSA Capital, in the sale of a building located in 1 Decembrie Commune in Ilfov County, consisting of a 63,667 sqm plot of land and 5 storage/production (...)