The company Intelactsoft (Intelligence Act SRL) launches on the market Inctrl.ai, an IT recruitment platform, developed through a project financed from the European Regional Development Fund through the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020 in value of 7,977,612.78 lei, of which (...)