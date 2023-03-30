CTP Acquires FM Logistic’s Romanian Industrial Portfolio In sale&leaseback Deal

CTP Acquires FM Logistic's Romanian Industrial Portfolio In sale&leaseback Deal. CTP, the largest owner, developer and manager of industrial and logistics space in Europe, on Thursday said it acquired a portfolio of warehouses in Romania totaling over 100,000 square meters from French supply chain services company FM Logistic, which will continue as a CTP tenant for the (...)