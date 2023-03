HCLTech Reaches 1,000 Employees In Romania; Aims To Double Headcount In Next Two Years

HCLTech Reaches 1,000 Employees In Romania; Aims To Double Headcount In Next Two Years. HCLTech, which provides consulting and IT services and has 1,000 employees in Romania, plans to expand its offices in the cities of Bucharest and Iasi and to double its staff numbers over the next two years, company representatives said in a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]