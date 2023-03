tbi bank Reports Consolidated Net Profit Of EUR35.5M On SEE Markets For 2022, Up 29% Vs 2021



tbi bank reported a consolidated net profit of EUR35.5 million on the markets in Southeast Europe for 2022, up 29% against the EUR27.5 million level reported in 2021.