Romania's competition body investigates possible collusion on sunflower oil, sugar and butter markets

Romania's competition body investigates possible collusion on sunflower oil, sugar and butter markets. Romania's Competition Council launched on March 30 three investigations into possible price-fixing deals among producers of sunflower oil, butter and sugar. Unannounced inspections were already carried out, authorized by the Bucharest Court of Appeal and justified by the need to obtain all the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]