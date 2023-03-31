Romania’s ruling coalition strives to avoid scandal after decriminalizing “small” abuse of office in Senate

Romania’s ruling coalition strives to avoid scandal after decriminalizing “small” abuse of office in Senate. The Social Democrats (PSD) reject any connection with the controversial draft bill passed by the Senate that decriminalizes the abuse of office with damage smaller than RON 250,000 (EUR 50,000), while the Liberals (PNL) – seen as the authors of the bill – promise to lower the threshold to EUR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]