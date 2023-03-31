CTP acquires 100,000 sqm industrial Romanian portfolio from FM Logistic under sale-and-leaseback deal

CTP acquires 100,000 sqm industrial Romanian portfolio from FM Logistic under sale-and-leaseback deal. CTP, Europe’s largest listed owner, developer and manager of high-quality industrial and logistics real estate by gross lettable area (“GLA”), said it acquired an industrial portfolio of warehouses totalling over 100,000 sqm in Romania from French FM Logistic, a leading supply chain services (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]