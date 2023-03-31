Bulgaria’s Eurohold seeks amicable agreement with Romanian market regulator

Bulgaria’s Eurohold seeks amicable agreement with Romanian market regulator. Bulgarian group Eurohold, the owner of insurer Euroins with its core activity in Romania, promises to continue smooth operations, including meeting all its obligations related to the motor insurance contracts (some EUR 250 mln) if the Romanian market authority ASF revokes its March 17 decision (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]