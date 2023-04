Swiss-held Holcim Leases 2,282 Sqms in Bucharest’s Oregon Park

Holcim Romania, the biggest building materials manufacturer locally by turnover, has leased a 2,282-sqm space in the B-office building of Oregon Park, a green certified project built in Pipera, Bucharest, and owned by Lion's Head.