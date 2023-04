Affidea Romania Invests EUR3M in 1,000-Sqm Bucharest Clinic

Affidea Romania Invests EUR3M in 1,000-Sqm Bucharest Clinic. Affidea Romania, the biggest player on the imaging services market, has invested EUR3 million in a new clinic located in Bucharest’s sixth district, within Sema Parc office project. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]