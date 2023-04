Patria Credit Ends 2022 with 22% Loan Portfolio Growth, EUR1.5M Net Profit

Patria Credit, a non-banking financial institution part of Patria Bank Group, in 2022 registered EUR1.55 million net profit and reported 22% portfolio expansion, to EUR32.5 million.