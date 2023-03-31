 
March 31, 2023

PwC CEO Survey: A quarter of Romanian executives say their companies will not be viable in a decade unless they transform
Top risk to profitability: workforce shortage Half (52%) of Romanian CEOs are confident about the revenue growth prospects of the companies they lead in the coming year, according to the PwC CEO Survey 2023. At the same time, a quarter of respondents (27%) believe their organisations will not (...)

Cocor Bucuresti Posts RON14.2M Revenue, RON3M Net Profit in 2022 Cocor Bucuresti (COCR.RO), the operator of the shopping center in the center of Bucharest, posted RON14.2 million revenue and RON3.03 million net profit last year.

Raiffeisen Bank Issues Second Tranche of Sustainability Bond Issue Raiffeisen Bank on March 31 issued non-preferred senior eligible bonds due on December 7, 2027, the second tranche of the series 6 issued on December 7, 2022, with a total value of RON119.17 million by reopening the latest sustainability bond (...)

Filip & Company assists Octavian Radu and Inform Lykos in the joint venture on the postal and courier services market Filip & Company law firm has assisted, on the one hand, Inform Lykos Romania, part of AUSTRIACARD Holdings, a leading provider of secure digital technology and business process outsourcing solutions and, on the other hand, businessman Octavian Radu, in the creation of a holding company (...)

THR Marea Neagra Signs Rental Agreements For Nine Hotels In Eforie Nord And Saturn Seaside Resorts Turism, Hoteluri şi Restaurante Marea Neagra (EFO.RO) has informed the capital market of the signing of several rental agreements for nine seaside hotels following the decisions of the Ordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of Nov 29, 2022 and of March 13, (...)

Agroland Business System Opens Two New MEGA Stores Agroland Business System (AG.RO), the Romanian retail, agriculture and food entrepreneurial group which owns the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, has expanded its Agroland MEGA network to 23 units across Romania after opening two new (...)

Nuclearelectrica Makes RON108M Term Deposit With CEC Bank Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) placed with state-run lender CEC BANK a term deposit in the amount of RON107.6 million, the company informed its shareholders and investors via a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday (March (...)

HCLTech marks fifth anniversary in Romania with major expansion plans To hire 1,000 people in next two years, partner with local universities HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced plans to expand its operations in Romania and hire 1,000 more people in the country in the next two years. HCLTech, which completed five years of successful operations (...)

 


