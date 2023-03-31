Romanian entrepreneur Mihaela Tudor named Global Vice President of the European Women's Association

Romanian entrepreneur Mihaela Tudor named Global Vice President of the European Women's Association. Romanian entrepreneur Mihaela Tudor has become the Global Vice President of the European Women's Association (EWA), an international network of women business leaders with over 50,000 members across 4 continents. The appointment to the VP position was made in March 2023 by Yulia Stark, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]