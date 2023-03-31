European Commission grants Dobogrean Pie official geographical protection

The European Commission has granted a new protected geographical indication (PGI) to Romania for the Dobrogean Pie. The newly recognized pie is a pastry product made in the Dobrogea region of southeastern Romania. It is prepared with stretched pastry sheets filled with salty telemea cheese (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]