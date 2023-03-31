200 Ukrainian paramedics currently training in Romania as part of NATO program

200 Ukrainian paramedics currently training in Romania as part of NATO program. Romania is currently training roughly 200 paramedics from Ukraine in centers of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) in Targu Mures and Oradea as part of an agreement with NATO. The Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center (EADRCC), together with the Romanian state, has (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]