German chancellor Olaf Scholz comes to Romania on Monday

German chancellor Olaf Scholz comes to Romania on Monday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Romania on Monday, April 3, the German Embassy in Bucharest said in a press release quoted by Digi24. It will be his first visit to Bucharest since assuming the position of head of the federal government. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis will welcome the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]