Fitch Revises Outlooks On Romanian BCR And BRD To Stable, Affirms IDRs At 'BBB+'. Fitch Ratings has revised the outlooks on Banca Comerciala Romana S.A.'s (BCR) and BRD-Groupe Societe Generale S.A.'s (BRD) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to stable from negative and affirmed the IDRs at 'BBB+'. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]