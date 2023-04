HCLTech marks fifth anniversary in Romania with major expansion plans

HCLTech marks fifth anniversary in Romania with major expansion plans. To hire 1,000 people in next two years, partner with local universities HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced plans to expand its operations in Romania and hire 1,000 more people in the country in the next two years. HCLTech, which completed five years of successful operations