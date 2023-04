Raiffeisen Bank Issues Second Tranche of Sustainability Bond Issue

Raiffeisen Bank Issues Second Tranche of Sustainability Bond Issue. Raiffeisen Bank on March 31 issued non-preferred senior eligible bonds due on December 7, 2027, the second tranche of the series 6 issued on December 7, 2022, with a total value of RON119.17 million by reopening the latest sustainability bond (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]